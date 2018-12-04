Four key Bills get President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to four key bills, including two from Gujarat and one each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, officials said. The first Bill from Gujarat deals with amendment to Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holding Act, 1947, introduced this year by the Assembly to make the process of land deals easier.

Advertising

The new Act amends the 1947 Act and eliminates discrepancies in imposition of fine on landowners for transfer or partition of land. The Bill was referred to President by Gujarat Governor O P Kohli in April this year. The second Bill approved by the President is Gujarat Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of Caste Certificates) Bill 2018. As per its provisions, a person found guilty of producing a fake caste certificate to get a government job or admission to an educational institute would face a jail term of up to three years, but not less than six months, and a fine of up to Rs 50,000 but not less than Rs 10,000.

For Maharashtra, the President gave nod to The Code of Civil Procedure (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2018 which seeks to delete section 9 A of Code of Civil Procedure (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 1977. The section was introduced in 1976, when suit filed against the government in the Bombay City Civil Court without a valid notice being issued. However, the provisions of Section 9A had become cumbersome and tedious provision which led to judicial backlog within the state.

The fourth Bill cleared by President relates to Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882. The 2018 Bill, namely Tamil Nadu Forest (Amendment) Bill proposes to amend the definition of “tree” to say it includes stumps and brushwood.” The move follows Central government’s amendment to Indian Forest Act, 1927 omitting the word “bamboos” from the definition of ‘tree’ in order to exempt bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the requirement of permit for felling or transit under the Act.