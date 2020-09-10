Four JMB terrorists get 7 years in jail in Burdwan blast case

A total of 33 accused were chargesheeted in this case and 31 out of them were arrested. In 2019, 24 accused were convicted and sentenced for various terms. (File)

A special NIA court in Kolkata has sentenced four members of banned terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh (JMB) to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each for their involvement in the 2014 Burdwan blast case.

“Yesterday (08.09.2020), NIA Court, Kolkata, convicted and sentenced 04 (four) accused persons to imprisonment for 07 years,” said an NIA statement.

The four — Ziaul Hoque, Motiur Rahaman alias Bhasa, Md Yusuf and Jahirul Sheikh — have been convicted under sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Jahirul has also been convicted under the Explosive Substances Act.

On October 2, 2014, a powerful bomb blast took place on the first floor of a rented house in Khagragarh locality of West Bengal’s Burdwan district. The NIA statement said the IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the JMB members. The rented house, it added, was occupied by the JMB members for bomb-making.

Two JMB terrorists succumbed to their injuries due to the blast and one survived. The case was initially registered by West Bengal Police and later taken over by NIA.

The NIA investigation revealed a conspiracy by JMB to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India and to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established governments of India and Bangladesh, said the NIA statement.

A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades and training videos were recovered during the investigation.

A total of 33 accused were chargesheeted in this case and 31 out of them were arrested. In 2019, 24 accused were convicted and sentenced for various terms.

“The trial against the remaining three arrested and two absconding charge sheeted accused persons will continue,” said the statement.

