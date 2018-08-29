Four J&K policemen killed in militant attack in Shopian

An injured policeman being rushed to a hospital. (Source: ANI) An injured policeman being rushed to a hospital. (Source: ANI)

At least four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Wednesday. The militants opened fire at the policemen at Bonagam in Shopian district, a police officer told PTI. He said a police team has rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

Last week, on Eid, three policemen who were not on active duty were killed by militants in separate attacks. This year alone, according to the J&K Police, 24 policemen have been killed by militants in the Valley.

Earlier today, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Among the slain was commander Altaf Ahmed Dar alias Altaf Kachroo, one of the oldest surviving militants in the valley.

A police spokesman said that based on a specific intelligence, Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security forces launched the search operation at Muniward village of Khanabal area in the district at the crack of the dawn.

“During the searches, terrorists fired on the search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter and in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were eliminated. The killed terrorists were identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Ataf Kachroo alias Moin of Hawoora Mishipora and Omar Rashid Wani of Khudwani Kulgam,” the spokesman said.

He said Dar, who also hails from Kulgam in South Kashmir, had a long history of committing crimes since 2007.

“It was a specific operation carried out swiftly by the security forces. In the action both terrorists, who were involved in several cases of civilian atrocities and attacks on policemen, were eliminated,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Swayam Prakash Pani said here.

Considered as a long time surviving militant in the area, Dar was involved in a series of crimes in the area which included attacks on the security forces and killings of civilians and policemen in South Kashmir.

with PTI inputs

