Four jail inmates booked for ‘assault’ on businessman in Atiq Ahmed’s barrack

Lucknow Police on Thursday booked four inmates of Deoria jail in connection with the alleged assault on a businessman in gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s barrack last week.

Mukhtar Yadav, Alamgeer, Dayanand and Suhail Ansari were identified by the victim Mohit Jaiswal when he was shown CCTV footage of the barrack and photos of inmates. Police sources said the accused allegedly attacked the victim on Ahmed’s directions.

Jaiswal has alleged that he was abducted and driven to Deoria jail on December 26, where Ahmed, his son Umar, and their associates assaulted him, forced him to sign over property worth Rs 48 crore to two of their associates, and took his SUV. Ahmed was shifted to Bareilly district jail after the businessman lodged a complaint against him.

SHO (Krishna Nagar police station) and the case’s investigating officer, Yash Kant Singh, said, “We examined the CCTV footage and collected details of 11 inmates lodged with Ahmed in barrack 7. Mohit identified four inmates and alleged that they assaulted him. These four are facing serious charges like rape and murder. The footage shows they were in the barrack when the incident occurred.”

In his complaint, Jaiswal had named Ahmed, Umar, their associates Farooque, Zaki Ahmed, Jafar Ullah, Ghulam Sarvar and 10-12 unidentified people. On December 29, police arrested two associates of Ahmed — Ghulam Moindeen and Irfan — and recovered Jaiswal’s SUV from them.

Krishna Nagar Circle Officer Lal Pratap Singh said, “Jail records show that Jaiswal and one ‘Siddiqui’ visited the jail on December 26 to meet Ahmed. But CCTV footage shows that several outsiders were in the barrack where Ahmed was lodged. Ghulam Moindeen, who was once the driver of Ahmed, had mentioned his name as ‘Siddiqui’ in the jail records when he went to meet Ahmed.”

Additional SP, East (Lucknow), Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said, “We have obtained warrants from a Lucknow court against Ahmed and the four other inmates to bring them to Lucknow for legal formalities.”