Four injured after cattle thieves open fire in Dahod village: Cops

Four persons were injured after suspected cattle thieves opened fire at villagers and allegedly attacked them with bow and arrows in Chilakota village of Dahod’s Limkheda taluka. The incident reportedly took place in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a complaint filed by Madiya Meda (60), he was woken up by the bleating of his goats around 3 am on Friday morning. When he stepped out of his house, he saw a group of 10 to 15 armed men stealing his cattle. He raised an alarm and called his family members.

However, before they could confront the suspected robbers, the latter opened fire and attacked them with bow and arrows, he stated in his complaint.

The injured include Meda, Kaniyabhai, Haterabhai and Arjunbhai. All of them sustained wounds inflicted from the arrow. Arjunbhai and Haterbhai also sustained bullet injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Based on his complaint, Limkheda police station booked all the unidentified accused under IPC sections 395 (Punishment for dacoity), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and under relevant section of the Arms Act.

In his complaint, Meda has also alleged that the accused stole his cattle including 12 goats, two buffaloes and one cow worth Rs 62,000. “We have initiated a combing operation but the accused are yet to be nabbed. We are narrowing down on suspects based on the statements of the eye witnesses and our records,” said Investigating Officer Kalpesh Patni.

