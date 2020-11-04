Four held for ‘reading Hanuman Chalisa’ at Mathura eidgah

They reportedly entered the eidgah around 10 am on Tuesday and recited the Chalisa along with other hymns.

Four people were detained on Tuesday for allegedly reading Hanuman chalisa at a Mathura mosque.

According to police, the accused – Saurabh Lambardar, Kanha, Raghav, and Krishna Thakur – did this in response to offering of namaz at a local temple last week.

Superintendent of Police, Rural Mathura, Shirish Chandra said: “It was brought to our notice through social media that some men read Hanuman Chalisa at an eidgah in Govardhan area. While it was claimed that the act was to promote peace, it was done in a wrongful manner. The four have been issued challans under Section 151 of CrPC. No complaint has been received against them.”

According to police, the four come from Govardhan area and are not affiliated to any religious organisation. They reportedly entered the eidgah around 10 am on Tuesday and recited the Chalisa along with other hymns.

A video of the incident was subsequently uploaded on social media and was circulated widely, the police said. According to the police, the four claimed to have responded to the incident of namaz being offered at Nand Baba Temple in Mathura on October 29. Three people had been booked and a member of the NGO Khudai Khidmatgar, identified as Faisal Khan, was arrested for allegedly promoting enmity between religions by offering namaz at the temple.

In Agra, mosque gates spray-painted

Meanwhile, in neighboring Agra district, unidentified people defaced gates of three mosques in the city. “FIRs have been filed (and) strict action will be taken against the accused. We are in the process of identifying the accused,” SSP, Agra, Babloo Kumar said Tuesday.

Kumar said: “We received information through local residents that some people had used a saffron-coloured spray paint on the gates of mosques.”

According to Agra police, three FIRs have been filed in Tajganj, Loha Mandi and Rakaganj police stations under IPC Section 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious sentiments) against unknown persons. The police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the identity of the accused. The paint was removed after the police were informed, residents said.

Man held for posts on Hindu deities

Lucknow: A 30-year-old man was arrested inBalrampur district on Monday for allegedly posting objectionable contents against Hindu deities on his Twitter handle, police said on Tuesday. “The language used in the post was highly objectionable. That is why we have arrested the man, identified as 30-year-old Zafar Hussain, and registered a case against him,” Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma said. —ENS

