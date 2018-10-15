Four held for helping Maoists kill TDP MLAs in Andhra Pradesh

Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were travelling together to attend a party meeting. Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were travelling together to attend a party meeting.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly helping Maoists execute the September 23 attack in which TDP MLA from Araku, Kidari Sarveswara Rao, and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed.

Dr K Fakkerappa, DCP, Law and Order, Visakhapatnam City and head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the killings, said the four “Maoist sympathisers” have been arrested from Dumbriguda Mandal.

“The Maoists have suffered massive setbacks in the last few years due to encounters with police forces and surrender of key leaders. Due to this, the Maoist party had asked their leaders to conduct an operation that would create a sensation in Visakhapatnam area…. The Maoists had specifically sought information about movements of Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Soma,” he said on Sunday.

“On September 21, these four persons came to know that on September 23, Rao and Soma would be attending a village meeting ‘Grama Darshini’ at Saraya village in Dumbriguda. They passed on the information to local Maoist leaders. On the morning of September 23, they kept track of the movements of Rao and Soma and relayed it to the Maoists waiting nearby. They also provided food and shelter to the Maoists before and after the operation and helped them escape across the border to Odisha…,’’ Dr Fakeerappa said.

The SIT has arrested Edela Subba Rao, 45, a farmer, and his wife Edela Eswari, 34; Gemmali Shobhan, 32, a farmer, and Korra Kamala, 35. They are all members of Organisation for Protection of Civil Rights.

Officials said they were attracted to Maoist ideology and were sympathetic to them. “They have confessed that they knew about the conspiracy to target the two leaders. They also attended several meetings of the Maoists and used to provide food and shelter whenever senior Maoist leaders visited the villages in Dumbriguda mandal. They also passed on information about police operations and movement of politicians in the area,’’ an official said.

