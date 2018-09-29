Four get life term for role in Bengal hooch tragedy that killed 172

Those include main accused Noor Islam, Dukhi Laskar, Khairul Laskar and Nazmul. The court Thursday acquitted six other accused, including Islam’s wife Shakila Bibi, due to lack of evidence. (Representational Image) Those include main accused Noor Islam, Dukhi Laskar, Khairul Laskar and Nazmul. The court Thursday acquitted six other accused, including Islam’s wife Shakila Bibi, due to lack of evidence. (Representational Image)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sentenced to life four persons accused in the 2011 Sangrampur hooch tragedy case in which 172 people had died. Sixth Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Alipore Civil and Criminal court Parthasarathi Chakraborty pronounced the quantum of punishment. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on each of the accused. They had been convicted on Thursday.

Those include main accused Noor Islam, Dukhi Laskar, Khairul Laskar and Nazmul. The court Thursday acquitted six other accused, including Islam’s wife Shakila Bibi, due to lack of evidence.

They have been convicted under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence).

As per CID sources, postmortem reports had suggested that the death was caused due to methyl alcohol toxicity which led to respiratory and cardiac failure.

