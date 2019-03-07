Four from Haryana in 100 cleanest cities list

Karnal, the hometown of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, improved its national ranking to 24 from previous 41 in Swachh Survekshan 2019. It was also ranked the cleanest city in Haryana.

Advertising

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s home town, Rohtak, has also improved its all-India ranking to 69 from previous 89 in the survey, which is the pan India exercise to assess cleanliness in urban areas in the country.

Not only this, Panchkula has improved its ranking to 71 from the previous 142 and Gurgaon’s ranking is now 83 in comparison to 105 last year. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said Wednesday that this year four Municipal Corporations (Karnal, Rohtak, Panchkula and Gurgaon) of the state had found a place among 100 top clean cities of the town, while last year only two civic bodies (Karnal and Rohtak) were among these cities.

Ambala MC’s ranking has improved to 146 from the previous 159, while Panipat is now ranked 188th compared to its previous rank of 255.

In another notable achievement for Haryana, Assandh of Karnal district has been ranked cleanest among the towns which have a population in the range of 25,000 to 50,000. Overall, the state’s ranking has improved to ninth rank from previous years’ tenth place.

Advertising

In a statement, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain expressed happiness and thanked the citizens for better performance of urban areas in Swachh Survekshan 2019.