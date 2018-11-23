Four friends dead in Alwar, police suspect suicide pact

Four youths died after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Alwar district on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

Manoj Meena (24), Satyanarayan Meena alias Duty (22), and Rituraj Meena (17), died after being run over by a train Tuesday evening. Abhishek Meena (18), who was in a hospital in Jaipur with serious injuries, succumbed later. Their friends Rahul (18) and Santosh (19) have claimed to be eyewitnesses and said the four were talking about poor job prospects before killing themselves. “They were saying ‘we won’t get jobs, can’t do farming, are good for nothing and can’t study either. What will we do in our lives, we are a burden’,” Rahul told reporters, adding that Santosh and him refused to take the extreme step on being asked to do so by the four.

“We were on a railway track.I said I’m hungry and we should go, but they asked me to wait for half an hour. Then all four of them started calling on their mobile phones. I know Duty was calling his family, and the others were too. Then Duty asked me for a cigarette when a train approached us from Jaipur. I gave him my cigarette and started lighting another. As the train approached, all four jumped before it. I was hopeless for a minute and just stood there,” Rahul said.

Police said they are investigating the cause behind the four taking the extreme step. Alwar SP Rajendra Singh said, “Prima facie it was a suicide and that is the direction of the police inquiry, but we are still investigating the cause for taking such a step. So far we know that they were all young and were between the ages of 17-24 years.” On Rahul’s claims, the SP said that, “What the boy is saying is not final. It is very difficult to comment on this stage. We will inquire who the last persons they spoke to were.”

Hari Singh Dhayal, police inspector at Aravali Vihar police station, said that Rahul and another friend Santosh (19) were at the spot. “Rahul and Santosh are claiming that their friends talked about career and jobs before they committed suicide. However, they were still young to be employed. Rituraj was a first year BA student, while Satyanarayan and Manoj had completed their graduation and were preparing for competitive exams. Abhishek Meena could not clear his BSc first year and was in Jaipur until recently.”

“Their families aren’t financially weak and there might be other reasons for taking such a step. Rituraj’s father is a Head Constable, Abhishek’s father runs a dairy, Satyanarayan’s family has farmland and his elder brother is a Sashastra Seema Bal constable. And Rahul and Santosh are studying at ITI and a polytechnic, respectively,” Dhayal said.

Satyanarayan’s elder brother Ramdas Meena said his brother “used to get along with everyone and had no enemies”.