Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Four detained as NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states

The NIA official said incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and over Rs 8.31 lakh, were seized during the operation.

The case was initially registered on July 4 at the Nizamabad police station in Telangana and during investigations by the state police, four accused – Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohd Imran and Mohd Abdul Mobin – were arrested. (Representational /File)

The NIA on Sunday searched 40 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case against the Popular Front of India for allegedly running training camps to commit terror acts and promote enmity between groups on the basis of religion, an official said.

Four people were detained for questioning during the searches carried out at 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Later, the case was re-registered by the NIA on August 26 to carry forward the probe, the spokesperson said.

Among the 38 locations raided in Telangana, the official said, the highest number of 23 places were subjected to searches at Nizamabad, followed by seven in Jagityal, four in Hyderabad, two in Nirmal and one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

One place each was searched in Kurnool and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh in the case relating to Khader and 26 other people, the official said, adding that the accused were organising camps to impart training to commit terror acts and promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 04:37:51 pm
