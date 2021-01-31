Four detained after MP tweets video of 2 men waving guns at truck drivers on expressway

Police have detained four people after Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted a video on Saturday, showing two men in a car waving guns at a truck driver in a bid to overtake the vehicle on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The AIMIM leader alleged that the two men were Shiv Sena activistis, but the party has denied the same.

In the video, a white car, which has the Sena’s insignia of a growling tiger, can be seen weaving through heavy traffic with the men inside waving guns in an attempt to scare truck drivers away to make way. “This is on Pune-Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/DG take note of this lawlessness!” Jaleel tweeted.

Soon after his tweet, police detained four men. The Shiv Sena, however, denied that the men were from their party. “A total of four men have been detained. Of the two revolvers seized from them, one is fake. None of them are associated with the Shiv Sena,” said Minister of State for Home Shambhuraje Desai.