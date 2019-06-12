Four deaths reported in Gujarat, ahead of Cyclone Vayu landfall in state

As Cyclone Vayu is likely to hit Gujarat coast early Thursday morning, the South Gujarat region started witnessing high-speed winds, lightning and rain Tuesday onward, in which at least four persons were killed in accidents caused by rainfall. Four deaths were reported from Tapi and Dangs district as rooftops of many kutcha houses in these districts also flew away.

According to Tapi district disaster management officials, as an effect of Cyclone Vayu, the South Gujarat region has been witnessing high-speed winds and rain for the past couple of days. The deaths were a result of accidents caused by tree felling and lightning. Click here for Cyclone Vayu UPDATES

The first incident of death was reported from Khusalpura village of Vyara taluka in Tapi district when Nuriben Gamit (65) was struck by lightning while he was working in the fields. Nuriben died on the spot.

Another death was reported from Songadh taluka of Tapi district where the deceased has been identified as Maluben Kathud (45). Maluben who was busy catching fish in a pond Tuesday was struck by the lightning and she sustained severe burn injuries and eventually, died on the spot.

Mahuva taluka of Tapi district witnessed The third death was reported from Anaval village in Mahuva taluka in Tapi district when 57-year-old Gulab Patel was returning home on his motorbike Tuesday evening and a roadside tree fell on his bike, thus killing him.

Singhmara village in Ahwa taluka of Dangs district witnessed the fourth accident as Magan Vaghmare (45) who was working in the fields Tuesday was struck by lightning. In spite of being rushed to Ahwa hospital with severe burn injuries, the doctors could not rescue him as he was declared brought dead.