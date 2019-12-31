Four dead as blast in methanol tank sparks fire at Kandla port

Firefighters try to douse a fire at a chemical godown in Kandla port in Kutch. (PTI) Firefighters try to douse a fire at a chemical godown in Kandla port in Kutch. (PTI)

Four people were killed on Monday in a fire triggered by an explosion inside a methanol storage tank of Deen Dayal Port, also known as Kandla port, in Gujarat’s Kutch district, police said.

According to a complaint filed with Kandla Marine police station, the fire broke out inside one of the methanol storage tanks of Indian Molasses Company (IMC) around 1.30 pm. The Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) stated that the roof of the tank blew away in the blaze that raged for hours.

The dead have been identified as Sanjay Wagh, an employee of IMC terminal and labourers Darshan Rai, Omprakash Raigar and Sanjay Sahu. They were conducting an inspection of the storage tank when the blast took place.

“The impact of the blast was so severe that all four victims were thrown off the roof of tank to at least 500 m. We found the body of one of the victims in the sea. Twelve fire tenders were deployed,” a police officer said.

A fire station official said efforts were on to stop the fire from spreading to nearby tanks. Fire is still raging inside the storage tank with 1,800 tonnes of methanol, police said, adding it would take at least two days for the chemical to finish and the fire to extinguished. Hardly 500 m from the blast spot is the container area of Indian Oil where tonnes of litres of petroleum is stored, they added.

“The challenge is to stop the fire from spreading to other tanks in the container area. However, the outer layer of tanks is made of iron and it will prevent the fire from spreading,” a police officer added.

“The IMC have a few storage tanks where chemicals are kept. Around 1.30 pm, a fire started on top of one of the tanks in which methanol was kept. Reason for the fire is unknown and we have started a probe,” said Parixita Rathod, superintendent of police, Kutch East. With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App