Four days after extension, MHA terminates officer’s services

In an unusual move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has terminated the services of a joint secretary four days after granting him an extension of one-and-a-half years.

Advertising

An MHA order issued on Monday stated that services of R K Mitra, Joint Secretary, Police ll division of MHA, were being restricted to September 30.

A Central Secretariat Service officer, Mitra had retired last year but was given an extension by the government till September 30 this year. His wife, Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from South Malda in West Bengal.

Mitra is also looking after the issue of grant of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) to officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The issue has been a matter of concern for the MHA, as the date set by the Supreme Court is only a week away and the tussle between IPS and CAPF officers has delayed the process to a point where the ministry is exposed to possible contempt. On September 19, Mitra was given an extension of one-and-a-half years, which was revoked on September 23.

“This ministry’s order of even number dated 19.09.2019 regarding extension of engagement of engagement of Dr RK Mitra as advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs stands withdrawn. Accordingly the period of engagement of Dr RK Mitra…will cease to exist on 30.09.2.19,” the MHA order stated.

When contacted over phone, Mitra said, “I am at the airport. Please do not disturb me. “

Advertising

During the Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, without naming Mitra, had alleged that the officer was influencing deployment of central forces in Bengal to help the BJP.

Banerjee had alleged, “Day before yesterday, a woman has been nominated by BJP in Malda South seat. I do not want to name her. Her husband is also a retired officer. He is monitoring deployment of all central forces sitting in the Home Ministry. He is briefing the forces about favouring the BJP and working against the TMC…”

A similar instance had taken place under the previous NDA government — then National Investigation Agency I-G, Sanjeev Singh, was given an extension of a year for Central deputation and was subsequently repatriated to his parent cadre. Singh had headed investigations into terror cases allegedly involving members of Hindutva outfits.