Four-day Navy Commanders’ Conference ends

Primacy of operational assets, combat readiness and geo-strategic capabilities were among the key issues discussed by the Indian Navy leadership during its four-day conference that concluded on Thursday.

The second edition of the biannual conference of navy commanders also discussed methods to optimise outcomes and fulfill operational requirements in several facets of the force, including operations, acquisitions, infrastructure and training, it said in a statement.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, addressed the commanders on several issues “pertaining to combat readiness, capability enhancement, credibility as Maritime Force, safety, maintenance, op logistics philosophy, infrastructure development and human resource management”, the statement said.

The Navy chief, who headed the conference, also focused on the prevalent security situation in the country and the increasing mandate of the force in the “contested environment” of the Indian Ocean Region, it said.

The conference was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen MM Naravane and IAF chief VR Chaudhari. The naval commanders discussed with them a “wide range of issues to enhance tri-services synergy in view of the evolving regional security scenario,” the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who addressed the conference on its opening day on October 18, too spoke about the significance of India’s maritime role and geo-strategic location, the Navy said. He stressed on “the need to have strong Navy due to our increasing dependence on the seas for national development, and for proactive engagement with the world”.