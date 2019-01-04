To stir activity in real estate: Four-day mega property show in Rajkot from today

WITH AN aim to stir activity in the real estate market, which continues to remain sluggish post demonetisation, introduction of Goods and Services Tax and enactment of Real Estate (Development and Regulation) Act, the Rajkot Builders Association (RBA) will organise a mega property show on Race Course ground here from Friday. Organisers say that this will be the biggest show of its kind in the state and will feature stalls of building interiors besides those of property developers.

The show — Property Expo & Showcase, 2019 — will end on January 7. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will inaugurate the event on Friday. The expo is being jointly organised by RBA and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), an organisation of interior designers. It will have 100 stalls of builders and 150 of building interiors.

“This will be the largest property show of Gujarat, almost three times larger than ones routinely organised in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in terms of expanse of exhibition ground. For visitors and prospective home buyers, this show will be a one-stop solution. In case a builder and a home buyer strike a deal during the show, the buyer can avail home loan from banks, which will have seven stalls at the expo,” Paresh Gajera, president of RBA, told The Indian Express.

RBA is an organisation of builders of Rajkot and is a member association of Gujarat chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI). “The objective is to make the real-estate market customer-friendly,” Gajera added.

The expo will remain open to public from 10 am to 11 pm.