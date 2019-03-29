Four court cases against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh adjourned

Four cases — in which Punjab Chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh is an accused — were adjourned by the respective courts in Ludhiana Thursday.

The court of sessions judge Gurbir Singh adjourned the Ludhiana City Centre scam case for April 23. The arguments on the cancellation report filed by the vigilance department, giving a clean chit to the Captain and other accused, are expected to begin in the next hearing.

The court had earlier dismissed the application of ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who wanted to become a party in case and claimed to have some sensitive information. District attorney Ravinder Abrol said that the case was adjourned for April 23 without any proceedings Thursday.

Meanwhile, three cases of alleged income tax evasion filed by the Income Tax department with the chief minister as an accused in one case and his son Raninder Singh as accused in two others, were also adjourned by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate SK Goyal.

However, the statement of IT officer Amanpreet Kaur Walia continued to be recorded in the case against Raninder Singh registered under section 276-C (evasion of tax) of Information Technology Act.

Rakesh Gupta, advocate for the IT department, said that all three cases will now be heard on April 19.