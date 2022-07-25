Four Congress LS MPs suspended; Parliament stalemate deepens

The face-off between the government and the Opposition over the latter’s demand for an urgent discussion on price rise and hike in GST rates escalated Monday with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspending four Congress MPs for the remaining part of the current session for unruly behaviour.

The MPs – Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani – were named by Rajendra Agrawal – who was in the Chair – first for displaying placards in the House under rule 374. Soon after, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi read out a motion seeking their suspension for the rest of the session.

Rule 374 says, “The Speaker may, if deems it necessary, name a member who disregards the authority of the Chair or abuses the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business thereof.”

It also says, “if a member is so named by the Speaker, the Speaker shall, on a motion being made forthwith put the question that the member (naming such member) be suspended from the service of the House for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session…”

The motion read by Joshi said, “That this House having taken serious note of the misconduct of Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, S Jothimani and Ramya Haridas and utter disregard to the House and the authority of the Chair and having been named by the Speaker resolve that the above mentioned members be suspended from the service of the House for the reminder of the session under Rule 374(2).”

The motion was put to vote and passed by a voice vote. The Chair then adjourned the House for the day.