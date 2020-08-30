Four children dead, thousands evacuated as rain batters MP

Commuters struggle to navigate flooded roads in Bhopal, Saturday. (PTI)

Four children died after a wall collapsed in Dheemarkheda tehsil of Katni district as heavy rain lashed several eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. At least 9,308 people from 16 villages were evacuated and moved to shelter homes.

The four children who died were identified as Suhani Kaul (6), Pinku Kaul (8), Lalit Kaul (4) and Annapurna Kaul (8). The children were said to be playing near their house when a wall collapsed on them. The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each child to the family of the deceased.

Of the areas flooded by heavy rains were three towns and 16 villages which included Bhopal, Chinddwada, Indore, Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas and Sehore. Two helicopters of the air force were requisitioned to carry out evacuations in Sehore and Hoshangabad.

However, bad weather prevented their movement and they are expected to start rescue work on Sunday morning. A third helicopter was pressed in to rescue people in Chinddwada. In Chinddwada, five people who were stuck for 18 hours in their village had to be airlifted.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who held a review meeting at 10 am, urged people living in low-lying areas to move to safer houses.

The Narmada river had surpassed the danger mark of 964 feet and was flowing at 973 feet in Hoshangabad after the gates of various dams had to be opened. Chouhan urged residents to dial 100 or 1079 to ask for help. NDRF and SDRF teams are equipped with 150 boats to rescue people.

