Four children charred to death, eight injured after school van catches fire in Sangrur

Eye-witnesses said that a blast was heard after which they saw that the van was on fire. However, no LPG cylinder was obtained from the spot. Eye-witnesses said that a blast was heard after which they saw that the van was on fire. However, no LPG cylinder was obtained from the spot.

Four children aged between 4-5 years were burnt alive after a school van caught fire on Sidh Samadha road of Longowal area in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Eight others, including the driver, received minor injuries.

The driver, identified as Dalbir Singh, got burn injuries on his arms while he was helping the children to come out.

The van was carrying 12 children of age group 4-12 years of one Simran Public School, which was about 200 m away from the site of the accident. The accident took place around 2 pm after the driver was dropping the children home. The dead included three girls and a boy.

The deceased have been identified as Aardhaya, Navjot Kaur, Simranjot Kaur, and Kamalpreet Singh. All of them were from the same village, Kothe Desuwala. Satpal Kumar, father of Aardhaya works as a clerk in a sheller while the rest parents’ have farming as profession.

SSP Sangrur Dr Sandeep Garg said that an FIR will be lodged against the school management, principal and the van driver under IPC 304 ( punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

“The four minor kids have been burnt alive while another 8 sustained injuries. Magisterial probe is being done to find out the reason behind this unfortunate incident so as to punish the guilty,” said DC Ghanshayam Thori, who was on the spot.

Sources revealed that the van was of more than 20 years old and hence was not fit to be driven on road. The sources added that school authorities had bought the van a few days back itself.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. “Very sad to learn the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because the school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to hospital. DC&SSP are on the spot and I have ordered magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished,” he tweeted.

“My heart goes out to all the families who have lost their beloved kids in a school van which got fire near Sangrur. This tragedy has shocked the whole nation. My prayers for injured for an early recovery. I urge the state govt to extend all help to the aggrieved families,” tweeted SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

