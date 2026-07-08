Four beneficiary states sign pact on Narmada outstanding dues

Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan signed an agreement on Tuesday relating to the settlement of outstanding dues of the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal (NWDT) Award Projects.
The “historic agreement” was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.
CMs Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Dr. Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), along with senior officials from the Centre and the states, were present on the occasion.
The Centre had constituted the NWDT in 1969, which gave its Award in 1979. The NWDT Award specified the quantum of water that could be utilised by the four states, as well as determined their share of the net power produced at Navagam at Canal Head and River Bed Power Houses. While most issues were resolved after the Award’s distribution, issues like dues pertaining to the cost-sharing of the Sardar Sarovar Project and the Indira Sagar Project, Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) Expenditure, Compensation for Submerged land, and the interest burden on borrowings during construction remained pending which are now resolved.
In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “This agreement marks a historic milestone in resolving the long-standing disputes among the States of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra relating to cost-sharing arrangements for the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project. Under the agreement, payments to be made towards the final settlement of pending dues have been resolved.”
Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shah said several historic initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen water security and promote cooperative federalism in the water sector.
“He [Amit Shah] said that the formation of double-engine governments in several States under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has enhanced the ability to understand one another, reduced political differences, and accelerated the resolution of many long-pending disputes across the country,” the statement said.
Shah also “appreciated the constructive cooperation” extended by the four state governments in building a broad consensus on this inter-State project.
“He [Shah] said that with the completion of the dam, water and electricity have reached every part of these States. He [Shah] further said that while the benefits accruing to Rajasthan may appear modest at first glance, the areas that have received Narmada waters have witnessed a transformation in (terms of) both the value of the land and the fortunes of the farmers,” the statement said.
Shah also lauded Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil’s role in resolving water-related issues.