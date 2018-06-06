Four auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Bhagalpur

Rani said Sikandar Yadav, who owned and drove the auto-rickshaw, was seriously injured and he has been referred to a hospital in Bhagalpur. Rani said Sikandar Yadav, who owned and drove the auto-rickshaw, was seriously injured and he has been referred to a hospital in Bhagalpur.

Four persons were killed and one was injured when the auto-rickshaw carrying them was hit by a heavy vehicle near at Bhagalpur in the district early on Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place on NH-31 in Bhavanipur police station area and all the four passengers of the three-wheeler were killed, SP of Naugachhia police district Nidhi Rani said. The deceased were identified as Ramchandra Ram (50), Sintu Yadav (30), Ashutosh Kumar Singh (40) and Mithilesh Yadav (48).

Rani said Sikandar Yadav, who owned and drove the auto-rickshaw, was seriously injured and he has been referred to a hospital in Bhagalpur. “It is not clear what kind of vehicle had hit the three-wheeler. Its mangled condition suggests that it had been collided with a truck or a similar heavy vehicle,” she said.

The SP said details would be known only after Sikandar’s condition improves and he becomes able to give a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App