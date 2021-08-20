Four assault youth inside his house over car parking tiff, police yet to file FIR

A youth in his early 20s was assaulted by four men over a parking issue in Sector 10 of Panchkula around 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Sagar Mawa.

Police said an argument had ensued between the victim and the accused over parking near the former’s house a few days ago. On the day of the incident, four men entered the house of the accused and assaulted him.

A CCTV camera installed inside the house captured the incident and has been doing rounds on the social media as well. In the video, four men can be seen delivering blows to the victim and subsequently taking him outside the house.

Despite outrage over the incident and a complaint filed by the victim, the police is yet to register an FIR in the matter.

In-charge of Sector 10 police post Narender Kumar Yadav said that the victim has named three people in his complaint to the police. He said the accused live in the same sector, however their addresses are not known yet. ‘’We are examining the CCTV footage of the incident. The accused will be identified soon, following which appropriate action will be taken against them,’’ he added.