Four artistes from Maharashtra honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

Four of the 42 artists, who have won the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2018, hail from Maharashtra. They are folk-art scholar Prakash Khendge, writer and director Abhiram Bhadkamkar, actor and director Sunil Shanbag and tabla player Yogesh Samsi. Khendge is the founder and head of the Lok Kala Academy, or Performing Folk Arts Department, of the University of Mumbai. A scholar specialising in folk dances of Maharashtra, Khendge said his interest in folk art was triggered by his parents. “My father was a kirtankar and my mother was very fond of Khandoba Jagran, where people stay up all night singing songs about Khandoba. Right from my childhood, I was exposed to the devotional folk culture of Maharashtra,” he said.

Khendge continued his research under the guidance of renowned playwright Ashok Paranjpe and went on to represent India at various international fora, such as the Lok Kala Loksangeet Parishad held in China, the World Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in San Jose and the American Folklore Society in Nashville.

“Nowadays, most religious folk forms are disappearing… instead, entertainment-centric folk forms are thriving,” he said. “So, dance forms such as Tamasha and Lavani are being widely publicised due to their inclusion in Bollywood films, but the more obscure, religious folk forms are dying”. Khandge said he is working hard to bring these dying art forms back to life. His latest initiative involves chairing a course on folk art at Pune’s MIT University.

Writer and director Abhiram Bhadkamkar graduated from the National School of Drama, with a specialisation in acting. The list of plays written by him include Hasat Khelat, Pahuna, Ladi Najaria and Sawal Apna Apna, among many others.

“I transitioned from theatre to film when Mahesh Manjrekar told me to write a script for his first film”, said Bhadkamkar. “That’s when I wrote Aai,” he said, referring to the 1995 film starring Arun Badshandey, Sunil Barve and Subhash Daatar.

Bhadkamkar’s work is influenced by Indian stalwarts such as G A Kulkarni and G N Deshpande, as well as legendary playwrights like Anton Chekhov and Henrik Ibsen. He is currently working on a play titled Adhipati. Sunil Shanbag is a Mumbai-based actor and director, who runs a production house in Versova called Studio Tamasha. “I studied at the Rishi Valley School, where there was a lot of emphasis on music and theatre. That’s how I got interested in theatre, but I never thought I would pursue it as a career,” he said.

Shanbag has worked extensively with award-winning director Satyadev Dubey. “I bumped into Satyadev Dubey at a friend’s house in Mumbai”, said Shanbad. “He was in the midst of casting for a play that he was putting up: Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Garbo. Two weeks later, I get a call from him asking me to come act in his play. And that was that. I found myself acting alongside a cast that included names like Amrish Puri”, he said.

Shanbag loves theatre for the concept of inner space, with live human beings, which the medium creates. “This might sound like a cliche, but there is something magical about live performances,” he said.

