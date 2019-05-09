Toggle Menu
Four arrested in Alwar gang rape casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/four-arrested-in-alwar-gang-rape-case-5718099/

Four arrested in Alwar gang rape case

They have been identified as Mahesh Gurjar, Indraj Gurjar and Ashok, police said. Police have also arrested another man, Mukesh, for allegedly circulating the video of the act .

The development comes a day after the opposition BJP cornered the Congress-led state government over the incident.

The Rajasthan police have so far arrested three of the five accused in the case of the gang rape of an 18-year-old woman in Alwar district in front of her husband.

The development comes a day after the opposition BJP cornered the Congress-led state government over the incident. “The party will be holding a demonstration at all the district headquarters on Thursday,” state BJP president Madan Lal Saini said. Meanwhile, the state government announced an interim relief of Rs. 4.12 lakh under the SC/ST Act.

