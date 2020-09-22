Four arrested for ‘smuggling over 300 kg marijuana’ from Andhra Pradesh

According to police, they received a tip off that some persons were transporting marijuana procured from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Dahiwadi in Satara district and Sangli.

After a hot pursuit in heavy rain, the Pune Rural police arrested four persons for smuggling more than 300 kilograms of marijuana from Andhra Pradesh for distribution in Satara and Sangli districts, police said.

The pursuit took place in the early hours of Sunday. A manhunt has been launched for the main supplier from Andhra Pradesh who sold the drugs to the arrested suspects, police said.

According to police, they received a tip off that some persons were transporting marijuana procured from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Dahiwadi in Satara district and Sangli. Based on these inputs, two police teams were deployed on roads coming from Patas and Bhigwan on Sunday. At 3 am, a tempo coming from Patas did not stop at the checkpoint and sped towards Baramati town, police said.

The teams chased the tempo in a police car and a private vehicle and intercepted it after a few kilometres, police said. While the four persons in the tempo were detained, 312 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh was recovered from bags in the tempo’s loading area, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Vijay Jalinder Kanase (26), Vishal Manohar Rathod (19), Nilesh Tanaji Chavan (32) and Yogesh Shivaji Bhagat (22). According to police, two of the suspects have a prior arrest record in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police said they are also probing the distribution network in the districts where the consignment was headed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.