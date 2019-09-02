Four arrested for selling Ganesha idols made of plaster of paris

The Rajkot city police Sunday arrested four men from Rasulapara area for allegedly selling Ganesh idols made of plaster of paris (PoP). The police action comes on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi which will mark the beginning of the 10-day long festivities.

A team of Rajkot Taluka police spotted the four men near Sundaram School in Shaktinagar area of Rasulpara locality on Gondal Road on Sunday. Police booked each of them separately under IPS Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and the Gujarat Police Act for violating a notification issued on Friday by Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agrawal. “They were selling Ganesh idols made of PoP and thus violated the notification of the police commissioner which had prohibited use of the material,” Rajkot Taluka police inspector V S Vanjara said.

The four have been identified as Manaram Charan (42) and his younger brother Babu (32), Ramesh Marwadi (34) and Anil Bhati (20). Police said that the four are residents of Shaktinagar in Rasulpara.

In his notification issued on Friday, Agrawal, referring to guidelines of the Gujarat Police Control Board and a letter sent by the Chief Fire Officer of Rajkot city, directed that Ganesh idols be made only from soft clay and prohibited use of PoP, fibre, etc.