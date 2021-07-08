Four arrested for duping on pretext of giving jobs in Army

The accused were produced in the court and remanded to four-day police custody.

Lalru police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Army. Police also recovered Rs 2.85 lakh cash, a laptop and fake documents used by the accused. The accused were produced in the court and remanded to four-day police custody.

Those arrested were identified as Sachin, Chander Shehkar, Prem and Sunil. The accused belong to different districts in Haryana.

Lalru Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bhinder Singh said that they received a tip off that the accused were duping youngsters by luring them to get jobs in the Indian Army. He said that the accused used to contact the youngsters and take money from them on the pretext of providing jobs in the Army.

Police registered the case on June 30 at Lalru PS.