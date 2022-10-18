scorecardresearch
Four arrested for desecrating mosque in Jharkhand

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra told The Indian Express: “Four persons were arrested... A plea is being taken by the family of one of the accused that he is mentally unstable, but it does not seem true. All four accused are employed with multi-national companies.”

The incident and the arrests took place on October 4. (Representational/File)

Jharkhand police arrested four people for allegedly desecrating a mosque at Telodih in Giridih.

The incident and the arrests took place on October 4. However, the matter came to light later when BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi took to social media, asking police to investigate the incident “without any prejudice”, and that “appeasement politics” should not play a role.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra told The Indian Express: “Four persons were arrested… A plea is being taken by the family of one of the accused that he is mentally unstable, but it does not seem true. All four accused are employed with multi-national companies.” Police registered an FIR under IPC sections 109 (abetment of an offence), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(2) [Promoting enmity between two groups (offence committed in place of worship)], 295 (defiling a place of worship), 295A (outrage religious feelings), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

