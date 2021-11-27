Foundation stone in place, it’s full steam ahead for Jewar airport, say officials

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone of Jewar Airport on Thursday, officials on the ground said the event will give a fresh impetus to the pace of the project — while early construction work is on during the first phase, the next stage of development is likely to begin next month.

Once fully operational, the airport will be the largest in Asia, officials said.

“The master plan for the airport was approved earlier this year. The early work, which includes maintenance of the site, is already on.

On November 18, in-principal approval for construction was given by aviation authorities. The development plan is being examined, which includes details on how the airport will take shape. Further process is likely to be taken forward from next month onwards,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

As per officials, the concessionaire, Zurich Airport AG, has already given a comprehensive plan on the airport’s development, which outlines the location of the runway to the air control tower as well as facilities for passengers. Following formal approval from NIAL, the company will begin the development process, officials said.

On Thursday, PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had presided over a massive ceremony, estimated to have been attended by 2 lakh people. The PM highlighted that beyond making travel easier, the airport will bring about transformation in several commercial aspects in Western Uttar Pradesh.

“This international airport will directly connect exporters with international markets. Now farmers, especially small farmers, will be able to export perishable produce like fruits, vegetables, and fish swiftly. The artists of Khurja, sports industry of Meerut, furniture manufacturers of Saharanpur, the brass industry in Moradabad, those engaged in footwear and ‘petha’ (sweet) in Agra and many MSMEs of Western UP will have more ease in accessing foreign markets,” the Prime Minister said.

Officials also said the proposed high-speed rail link to the airport will reduce travel time from Delhi to 21 minutes. A feasibility study to connect Greater Noida with Delhi, over a distance of 38 km, is being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The process of the airport sanctions began following clearance for the site by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in 2017 to Director Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh. In the next year, clearances were obtained from the UP Forest Department and Ministry of Defence. Final security clearance was obtained in 2020 from the MoCA, officials said.

The NIAL, a joint venture, was incorporated as a government organisation in which the UP government has a 35% stake, Noida authority 35%, Greater Noida authority 12.5%, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority 12.5%.

The NIAL is proposed to receive Rs 400.97 per passenger, which will be the highest revenue earned by any airport in the country, officials said. The company will receive a cumulative revenue of 1.6 lakh crore till 2060-61, officials said.

A concession agreement was signed last October with the concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, an SPV of bid winner Zurich International Airport AG. Under the agreement, the first phase of the project, costing Rs 5,730 crore as per the development plan, will have to be completed within 1,095 days from the appointed date — September 29, 2024.