Foundation fixed, Ram Temple work to begin in a week: Trust

With the work on setting the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya almost complete, the “actual construction work” of the temple will begin in a week, officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said Saturday.

To speed up the construction work and meet the requirement of stones to be used in the temple, eight craftsmen from Jaipur have already reached Ayodhya to carve the stones. According to trust officials, around 4 lakh cubic feet of stones will be used in the main temple itself with the carving of 60,000 cubic feet of stones having already been completed.

“The work is speeding up. At present, those involved in the construction of the temple have almost completed the filling up a large area with roller-compacted concrete after removing the debris,” said Trust member Anil Mishra.

In March, the work was hampered after old debris and poor loose sand was found from the spot where the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be built. The experts involved in the construction of the temple decided to fill the area with roller-compacted concrete. They decided to spread around 45 layers in a 400 feet long and 300 feet wide area to ensure proper strength to the ground. For the filling, stone pebbles, stone dust, fly ash, admixture, cement and water were used. Trust officials said that around 1.20 lakh cubic metres of debris was removed from the spot before filling it with layers of compressed concrete.

Members of the Trust said that the entire temple will be made of stone – around 4 lakh cubic feet of stones will be used just in the temple itself.