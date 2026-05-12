Found hidden in Bastar’s jungles: Rs 1 crore cash, AK-47s, explosives recovered by security forces

The seizures also included 132 BGL shells, two BGL launchers, 14 BGL cartridges, eight electronic detonators and much more. (Express Photo)

In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division, which had been a stronghold of the Maoists for several years before intensified security operations led to the killing and surrender of hundreds of cadres over the last two years, security forces have in recent days recovered a total of Rs 1 crore in cash and a large cache of weapons that had been hidden in the jungle by the rebels.

Many of these operations have been taking place in Abujhmad, a large unsurveyed area in the Bastar region, which was once known as the headquarters of Maoist leadership. More than 100 Maoists were gunned down in Abujhmad since 2024, including the general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju. Following this hundreds of Maoist cadres from the area have surrendered.