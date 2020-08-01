Forty Years Ago, August 1, 1980: Rao on border

Mohammad Rafi, the renown playback singer, died at the Bombay Hospital following a heart attack. Mohammad Rafi, the renown playback singer, died at the Bombay Hospital following a heart attack.

External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao told the Lok Sobha that India was fully convinced that the alignments shown in our map regarding the boundary with China are true to the international border. He was replying to a call-attention notice by Ghulam Rasool Kochak suggesting that China had been backsliding by disputing India’s stand on the MacMahon Line as the boundary between the two countries. Rao said according to an interview carried by the official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping, had told an Indian journalist that ever since negotiations on the boundary question had begun, China had “never asked for the return of all territory illegally incorporated into India by the old colonialists”. This by necessary implication, reiterated the well-known Chinese view about the legality of the McMahon Line.

Chenna-Indira Meet

There is no question of resignation. This was the cryptic answer given by Andhra Chief Minister M Chenna Reddy to waiting journalists after his hour-long meeting with Gandhi. Reddy said he had a “frank and heart-to-heart” discussion with the PM. He refused to be drawn in further into the issue. His meeting with the PM was preceded by two meetings with the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Bhishma Narain Singh, who has been named observer for Andhra Pradesh.

Centre Waits

The Centre is awaiting the response of the Assam agitation leaders to its acceptance of the “accord” brought about by the Manipur Chief Minister Dorendra Singh, before taking the necessary follow-up action.

Rafi Is Dead

He was 54.

