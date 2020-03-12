Fortunate that BJP opened doors for me: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia being welcomed by his supporters on his arrival at Bhopal Airport, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (PTI Photo) Bhopal: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia being welcomed by his supporters on his arrival at Bhopal Airport, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said he considers himself fortunate that the BJP accepted him in the party and assured party workers that he will work wholeheartedly for them.

Speaking at the state BJP office, Scindia also said the one thing he was bringing to the table was hard work.

“I am feeling fortunate to join the BJP. Party president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah opened the doors of this party for me,” Scindia said.

“I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work,” Scindia said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present to welcome Scindia at the party office.

“The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you,” said Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday.

“It is a very emotional day for me today. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me,” he said.

Scindia said he joined the BJP “by leaving everything and came with only a full heart.

He said his aim is “not politics but doing public service” and told the BJP leaders: “We had fought against each other in 2018, but today we are one.”

Lauding Chouhan, Scindia said, “There are only two leaders in the state who never use air-conditioner in our vehicles..Chouhan and me.

Scindia said when he raised issues like injustice to farmers falsely accused in the Mandsaur firing case, he was asked (by Congress) to take to the streets.

“When Scindia family is challenged then it won’t remain silent,” he said.

Scindia said his only aim is to make a place in the heart of each and every BJP worker.

Welcoming Scindia, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured him that he will not have any complaints with the large BJP family.

Chouhan said, “We had a direct fight with Scindia ji, but someone else took the post (of Chief Minister).

Taunting Chief Minister Kamal Nath for organising IIFA ceremony, Chouhan said the government has no money for farmers but enough funds for the Bollywood event.

Scindia arrived at the state BJP headquarters here to a grand welcome by the saffron party leaders amid bursting of crackers.

After reaching the BJP office Deendayal Parisar in posh Arera Colony in a rally from the airport, Scindia garlanded busts of his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia, Deendayal Upadhyay and former BJP president Kushabhau Thakre.

Earlier, Scindia arrived at the airport on Thursday afternoon to a rousing welcome by BJP workers.

A large number of his supporters and BJP workers welcomed him at the airport with the party flags.

Local BJP activists and leaders rushed to greet the former Lok Sabha MP from Guna as soon as he stepped out of the airport.

Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, landed at the airport along with Tomar in a special aircraft.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.