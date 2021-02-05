‘Fort built on lies behind the protesting farmers opposing (BJP-JJP) leaders’

Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises’ chairman Subhash Barala insists the three new farm laws are meant to welfare of farmers.

Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises’ chairman Subhash Barala insists the three new farm laws are meant to welfare of farmers. A former Haryana BJP president, Barala (53), who headed state BJP Kisan Morcha for seven years, talks to The Indian Express about resurgence of farmer agitation, reasons behind call of boycott of BJP-JJP leaders and its effect on the functioning of the party.

What are reasons for rise in farmer agitation and how do you see its future?

There are several reasons. Initially, farmers from Punjab and then from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh associated themselves with it. Some rise has taken place after negotiations and talks (between government and farmers), which were leading for a (solution), suffered a break.

The farmer leaders of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will decide the future course of action of the agitation. The government is making efforts to end the agitation by finding a solution through talks.

BJP and JJP leaders have been boycotted in several Haryana villages. How do you see this development?

Initially, an atmosphere was created that the farmers will lose their land (following the introduction of three farm laws). A fort was built on lies that the farmers won’t be able to sell their crop in mandis and the mandi system will end.

These things have gone into the mind of some innocent farmers, that’s why the political leaders have had to face opposition.

The farmer bodies have given call not to allow public meetings of BJP-JJP leaders till the farm laws are repealed. Your comments?

It’s the reaction to a fear, which has been grown in the mind of farmers. But slowly, a lot of farmers have understood the entire situation that there is nothing (objectionable) in these laws. This situation will become normal slowly.

What effect is the party witnessing in its functioning in the current circumstances?

The field activities of BJP or other political parties had almost stopped following the imposition of restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The functions of the organisation and activities of the government are going on, though the public programmes have been stopped (for the time-being).

The farmers are demanding repeal of three farm laws. What possibility do you see?

When the government and agitating farmers hold deliberations, only then anything can be said about the outcome. I believe this deadlock should be ended early.

Do you expect the next round of talks in near future?

In the last meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had stated the government has given a proposal to farmers for talks. Even the Prime Minister, after an all -party meeting, had stated the government is ready to hold talks with the farmers.

How do you see the rise in the agitation after the setback it had suffered following the January 26 incident?

Up and downs are a normal process in such long agitations.

Iron nails have been embedded in rows near dharna sites at Delhi borders?

This can be answered by the Delhi Police, which is looking after the security arrangements.

Farmers leaders term the Red Fort incident as a “game plan of BJP to break the agitation”. Your reaction?

These are voices of Opposition.the voice of farmers in this agitation is slowly turning normal and the voices of political persons are getting louder. For the past 71 days, the main borders of Delhi have remained sealed.the police and Home Ministry have shown patience. Otherwise, the Opposition parties wanted to see vandalism and the innocent farmers losing their lives for political benefits but it could not happen because of the government and those in farmer bodies who have patience.

There appears to be a trust deficit between the government and farmer organisations. Your comments?

Certainly, a break comes when an incident like that of January 26 takes place but I don’t feel such a break will go on for long because the government is making efforts with a lot of sensitivity. Even among the farmer organisations too, a large number of leaders want a dialogue. I believe the deadlock will end and the talks will be held soon and the issue will be resolved.