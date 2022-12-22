scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Forms with RT-PCR, vaccination details could be made mandatory for air travellers from countries seeing Covid surge

Random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries, official sources said.

A decision on the Covid rules in international airports will be taken after monitoring the situation for a few weeks. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Union health ministry is examining the reintroduction of mandatory ‘air suvidha’ forms with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases.

A decision on this will be taken after monitoring the situation for a few weeks.

The move comes following a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday to review the Covid situation in the country, in view of a sudden spurt in cases in China and some other countries.
Random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries because of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world, official sources had said on Wednesday.

Also Read |PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

“The health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory ‘air suvidha’ forms for international arrivals with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases,” an official source told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Also Read |States must increase vigilance, administer precaution doses amid new Covid variant: Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

The source said that “a decision in this regard will only be taken after monitoring the Covid situation in the country for a few weeks and if warranted, as a matter of abundant precaution in view of increasing trajectory of cases globally”.

Explained Health |Amid Covid alert, what govt is doing: Sample tracking to check for new variants, people urged to wear masks

In the Wednesday meeting, experts and senior officials had stressed on the need for continued surveillance even though they highlighted there was no overall increase in the Covid cases as of now.

“Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya had said.

Advertisement

The surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network should be strengthened, he had said.

States and union territories have been requested to send samples of all Covid positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis for sequencing and track new variants, if any. Besides, implementation of thermal screening is also being explored.

India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with the average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19, the minister had been briefed in a presentation.

Advertisement

However, a consistent rise in global daily average cases has been reported for the last six weeks, with 5.9 lakh daily average cases reported in the week ending December 19, he had been informed.

India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to health ministry data updated on Thursday.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 05:03:10 pm
Next Story

From Pat Cummins to England’s teenage spin-sensation Rehan Ahmed, 5 players to skip IPL mini auction

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close