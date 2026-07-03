Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar undergoes successful angioplasty, gets two stents

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Dhankhar at the hospital “to inquire about his well-being."

Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, underwent a successful angioplasty at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, on Friday.

Officials at the hospital said that the procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Samin K Sharma, Chairman and Chief – Interventional Cardiology, during which two stents were successfully implanted to treat significant blockages in the former VP’s coronary arteries.

Hospital sources said that Dhankhar had “complaints of heaviness in chest while walking, shortness of breath, and intermittent chest pain over the past few days” and visited Eternal Hospital for a comprehensive cardiac evaluation, including a cardiac stress test, following which specialists performed a coronary angiography.