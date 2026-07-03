Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar undergoes successful angioplasty, gets two stents

2 min readJaipurJul 3, 2026 09:46 PM IST
Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, underwent a successful angioplasty at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, on Friday.
Officials at the hospital said that the procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Samin K Sharma, Chairman and Chief – Interventional Cardiology, during which two stents were successfully implanted to treat significant blockages in the former VP’s coronary arteries.
Hospital sources said that Dhankhar had “complaints of heaviness in chest while walking, shortness of breath, and intermittent chest pain over the past few days” and visited Eternal Hospital for a comprehensive cardiac evaluation, including a cardiac stress test, following which specialists performed a coronary angiography.
They said that the investigation revealed a “significant blockage” in one coronary artery and based on the findings, the medical team immediately proceeded with angioplasty. “Using advanced interventional techniques, Dr Samin K Sharma successfully restored blood flow by implanting two stents in the affected artery,” a hospital official said.
“The procedure was completed successfully and Shri Dhankhar is stable. He remains under the observation of the medical team and is recovering well,” the official said.
Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Dhankhar at the hospital “to inquire about his well-being. His treatment is ongoing here under the supervision of Dr Samin Sharma, who has come from America. Shri Dhankhar will undergo angioplasty today. I pray to God for Shri Dhankhar’s swift recovery,” he said on X.
Last year, Dhankhar resigned as the VP citing his health. In his letter dated July 21, 2025, to the President, Dhankhar had said that he is resigning, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”
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However, this February, he had said that his resignation as VP wasn’t on account of ill health. Addressing a small gathering in Churu, Dhankhar said, “Kehte hain pehla sukh nirogi kaaya. Maine swasthya ke prati kabhi laparwahi nahi barti. (It is said that the first happiness is a healthy body. I have never neglected my health). When I said I was resigning, I never said I was sick. I said I was prioritising my health, and it should be.”