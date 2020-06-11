scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID19

Former Uttarakhand CMs to pay market rate

The Act had granted protection to former chief ministers who were granted residences and facilities until March 31, 2019, beyond which none can avail them.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Published: June 11, 2020 6:53:12 am
Uttarakhand high court, uttarakhand key provisons act, former cm provisions in uttarakhand, uttarakhand former cm facility act, facility act stuck down by hc, indian express news In Uttarakhand, there are 7 former chief ministers since the state was created in 2000, and two of them, Nityanand Swami and ND Tiwari, have died. (File)

The Uttarakhand high court has struck down key provisions of an Act passed early this year that provided bungalow at cheap rent, vehicle, driver and other perks for free to the former chief ministers.

The government brought in the Uttarakhand Former Chief Ministers Facility (Residential and other facilities) Act 2019 after the high court, based on a PIL, on May 3 last year ordered eviction of government residences and recovery of house rent at market rate from former chief ministers. The Act had granted protection to former chief ministers who were granted residences and facilities until March 31, 2019, beyond which none can avail them.

On Tuesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe, declared provisions of the Act void and illegal. These sections, according to the PIL filed by Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, were protecting the state government from making recovery of market rent of building and facilities provided to them as former chief ministers.

In Uttarakhand, there are 7 former chief ministers since the state was created in 2000, and two of them, Nityanand Swami and ND Tiwari, have died. The petitioner’s lawyer Kartikey Hari Gupta said state has to recover money from Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, who is now the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who is the Union HRD minister, BC Khanduri and Vijay Bahuguna except Harish Rawat as he had not availed of the facilities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement