Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat booked by CBI in horse-trading case

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was booked by the CBI on Wednesday for allegedly indulging in horse-trading, news agency PTI reported.

Advertising

This comes after the Uttarakhand High Court had on September 30 allowed the CBI to file an FIR against the Congress leader after the probe agency submitted a report in a sealed cover on the preliminary inquiry.

The purported video showed Rawat, then chief minister of Uttarakhand, negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs who had switched to the BJP so that he could to get back to power.

The court said that action taken after the filing of FIR shall be subject to the decision in the petition filed by Rawat. He had filed a writ petition challenging the CBI notification initiating an inquiry on April 2, 2016. The court will next hear the matter on November 1.

Earlier this month, Rawat was admitted to the hospital after he complained of dizziness.