Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat hospitalised

"Check-ups of a routine nature were conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry," his chief spokesman Surendra Kumar said, adding he will be discharged soon.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met the former chief minister at the hospital to enquire about his health.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised here early on Monday after he complained of dizziness. Rawat was admitted to Max hospital here in the early hours when he felt some dizziness, his chief spokesman Surendra Kumar said.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Finance Secretary Amit Negi, he also prayed for his speedy recovery.

