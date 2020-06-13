Former TDP MLA Prabhakar Reddy, son arrested in buses scam

The buses were brought by Reddy and registered illegally at various locations, including Nagaland. The buses were brought by Reddy and registered illegally at various locations, including Nagaland.

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit Reddy were arrested on Saturday from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh for alleged irregularities in their transport business.

The duo have been accused of purchasing buses from Ashok Leyland company as scrap while running them as regular services through their transport company Diwakar Travels.

The TDP leader’s arrest came a day after party MLA from Tekkali, K Atchannaidu, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in an alleged ESI scam.

In its complaint at Anantapur Town police station, the AP Road Transport Authority has alleged that Reddy had purchased 103 buses as scrap but later converted them into regular buses for commercial services.

Reddy was an MLA from Tadipatri Assembly constituency and had lost the May 2019 polls. He is the younger brother of TDP strongman J C Diwakar Reddy.

Officials said that the buses purchased by Reddy were of Bharat Stage-III, which was banned by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The buses were brought by Reddy and registered illegally at various locations, including Nagaland. The buses were registered in the names of Jatadhara Industries and C Gopal Reddy, an associate of Prabhakar Reddy.

At least 27 FIRs have been registered against Reddy and his associates. Over 70 buses have been seized so far.

