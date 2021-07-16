Former Tapi BJP chief, Congress ex-MLA join AAP

BJP’s former Tapi district president Bipin Chaudhary and former Congress MLA from Dharampur seat in Valsad Ishwar Patel joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

BJP’s former Tapi district president Bipin Chaudhary and former Congress MLA from Dharampur seat in Valsad Ishwar Patel joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. The party also opened its party office at Vyara in Tapi district and Valsad town.

Both leaders were welcomed by AAP state president Gopal Italia at a programme organized at the newly opened party office in Vyara. AAP organization secretary Ram Dhaduk also remained present at the event in which around 50 others also joined the AAP.

Bipin Chaudhary was the Tapi district BJP president from 2015 to 2017 and he was party and state executive body member from 2018 to 2020. He works as principal of a primary and secondary school at Lakhali village in Vyara. Chaudhary is at present Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee in Tapi district.

Ishwar Patel has been with the Congress for the last 20 years and he was earlier elected from the Dharampur Taluka Panchayat seat and also remains president of Dharapur Taluka Congress Committee.

Talking to the Indian Express, Patel said, “I remained as Congress MLA from 2012 to 2017 from Dharampur seat. During the Rajya Sabha election, I was offered of crores of rupees by BJP to join their party, I remained loyal to my party’s political leaders. Now i am fed up with the party since last few months.”

He added, “I have joined AAP party seeing the working style of the Delhi government. Apart from this, the role played by AAP councillors in Surat Municipal Corporation is significant. They have truly played role of opposition in the SMC. This was lacking in the Congress party.”

Italia said, “Today we have opened two new offices, one in the Tapi district and another in Valsad and we have got two popular faces from both the regions. Both these political leaders felt that their voices were ignored in their respective parties.”