Former state NCP chief, ex-senior cop join Shiv Sena

THE DEFECTION of senior Opposition leaders to the ruling camp continued unabated on Friday with former state NCP president Bhaskar Jadhav joining the Shiv Sena.

Jadhav had been associated with the Shiv Sena in the 1990s, having represented the Chiplun Assembly constituency twice as a Sena MLA. He subsequently had a fallout with the Sena leadership and joined the NCP. He was elected as an MLA from Guhagar on a NCP ticket in 2009 and re-elected in 2014.

Jadhav submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde in Aurangabad and joined the Sena in the evening in Mumbai in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“I am not angry with anyone. Though I was in NCP, I was always a Shiv Sainik by heart… this is a homecoming for me,” Jadhav said. He is set to be Sena’s candidate from Guhagar.

Meanwhile, former state police officer and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who had resigned as a Mumbai Police officer in July, also joined the Shiv Sena on Friday. Sources in the Sena said that Sharma is likely to be fielded from the Nalasopara Assembly seat.