Former state-level cricketer goes missing in Vadodara

Former state-level cricketer Mittal Saraiya went missing from Vadodara on Tuesday afternoon, said police here.

Five days ago, 51-year-old Saraiya, who moved to Florida in the USA two decades ago, had returned to Vadodara to meet his ailing uncle and father.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mittal had gone to Karelibaug area of the city to open a new bank account. According to his family members, Mittal’s mother had called him at 2.15 pm to inquire if he needed a car to bring him back home. Mittal had, however, told his mother that he would prefer to walk home. When he did not return after two hours, his mother tried contacting him but his phone was switched off. She then visited the bank but was told that Saraiya had left the place hours earlier.

A missing person complaint was lodged at the Karelibaug police station late on Tuesday night.

“We have begun investigating the matter, but are yet to get any lead. As per the CCTV footage of the market complex, he had boarded an auto-rickshaw towards his home. We are trying to track the auto-rickshaw based on the CCTV footage,” said J D Taral, the Investigating Officer.

“As per the CCTV footage he took the auto willingly. No ransom calls have been made yet, so we are not yet considering the kidnapping angle. Even according to the family he did not have rivals here and they do not suspect anyone. We have formed four teams and we are trying to trace him,” added Taral. Saraiya was associated with the Baroda Cricket Association.