Former sports editor and author of 31 books passes away

Veteran journalist and former sports editor at the Indian Express KR Wadhwaney passed away late Thursday night at his residence in Delhi. Wadhwaney, 90, was suffering from old age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife Asha, son Rohit and daughter Sneh — a former national level swimmer married to former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya.

Advertising

Wadhwaney was born in Karachi and migrated to Lucknow after the partition in 1947. He moved to New Delhi in the 1960s and remained active as a sports journalist for almost 50 years.

After working in top organisations, Wadhwaney later went on to become the Sports Editor of The Indian Express newspaper. Wadhwaney was remembered by former colleagues for his news sense and diligence. “Besides heading the sports desk, Wadhwaney sahaib was also airport reporter. He gave total freedom to his colleagues to write on any issue,” said journalist Norris Pritam, who worked with the editor at The Indian Express. “In an analogue era, from early sixties to early nineties, he knew everything happening on the sport field or even outside without the advantage of having tools of modern technology. In today’s world of twitter he would be trending with several thousand followers.”

Post retirement, Wadhwaney worked as a freelance writer for several newspapers. He also authored 31 books on sports and its various aspects.