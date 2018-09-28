Former SBI chief, Prasar Bharati head part of 8-member Lokpal search panel

The committee, formed despite concerns raised by the Congress, has former chief of SBI Arundhati Bhattacharya, Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash and ISRO head A S Kiran Kumar as members. The committee, formed despite concerns raised by the Congress, has former chief of SBI Arundhati Bhattacharya, Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash and ISRO head A S Kiran Kumar as members.

THE GOVERNMENT on Thursday constituted an eight-member search panel headed by former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, to recommend the chairperson and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The other members of the committee are: former chief of State Bank of India (SBI) Arundhati Bhattacharya, Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash, former ISRO head A S Kiran Kumar, former Allahabad High Court Judge Sakha Ram Singh Yadav, former Gujarat Police chief Shabbirhusein S Khandwawala, retired IAS officer (Rajasthan cadre) Lalit K Panwar, and former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar.

The search committee is mandated to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of the Lokpal and its members.

“The process of Lokpal selection is going as per the guidelines laid down in the Lokpal Act,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

The decision to constitute the search committee comes almost five years after the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act — which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants — was passed in 2013.

The Congress has been boycotting the meetings of the Lokpal selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the absence of a Leader of Opposition, Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is only a special invitee to the panel. The Congress has been demanding the status of a full-fledged member of the panel.

Kharge rejected the invitation to attend the selection committee meetings held this year on six occasions — March 1, April 10, July 19, August 21, September 4 and September 19. Earlier this year, Kharge had urged the government to amend the Lokpal Act to include the leader of the single largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha in the selection committee and bring an ordinance in this regard.

As per the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha is a member of the selection committee and since, Kharge does not have that status, he is not a part of the panel.

The Lokpal selection committee should comprise the Lok Sabha Speaker, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Chief Justice of India or a judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist who could be nominated by the President or any other member.

Following the recommendation of the selection committee at its meeting held on April 10, President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, as the eminent jurist member, against the vacancy arising following the death of senior advocate P P Rao.

