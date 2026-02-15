Former R&AW officer also named in Pannun Plot: Police preparing supplementary chargesheet against Vikash Yadav in extortion and kidnapping case

The Delhi Police Special Cell is learnt to have begun preparing a supplementary chargesheet against former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer Vikash Yadav, who was named by US authorities as a co-conspirator in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his associates, officials aware of the development said.

The first chargesheet in the case was filed in 2024. Yadav, who is currently out on bail, was arrested on December 18, 2023, along with Abdullah Khan of Greater Noida, by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell.

Their arrests followed an FIR registered on the complaint of a Rohini resident, accusing them of extortion and kidnapping, allegedly linking the incident to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Yadav’s arrest came just three weeks after Yadav’s name was listed in the Pannun case by US authorities.