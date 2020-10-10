Former Rajkot mayor dies days after he recovered from Covid

Two more, both residents of Jalaun, have also been booked for allegedly conniving with the police in framing the individual.

The dip in daily new cases continues with a little over 1,200 cases reported on Friday taking Gujarat tally to over 1.49 lakh cases. Among the nine who succumbed to the infection was a former Rajkot mayor who died days after he reported recovery from Covid-19.

Bhikha Vasoya, former deputy mayor of Rajkot city between 2010 -2011 and former president of BJP’s Rajkot city unit, died while undergoing treatment for respiratory problems in a hospital in Rajkot on Friday. He was 56.

“Vasoya had contracted Covid-19 25 days ago and was admitted to Param Covid-19 hospital. However, he was discharged after he recovered from the viral infection. But his oxygen saturation levels continued to be low. So, he was admitted to Giriraj Multi Speciality Hospital a few days ago. He was stable till yesterday but succumbed today,” Kamlesh Mirani, incumbent president of BJP’s Rajkot city unit, said.

Vasoya was elected to Rajkot Municipal Corporation in 2010 and had served as deputy mayor between 2010 and 2013. He was appointed president of BJP’s Rajkot city unit in 2013.

“We had plans to put him on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) therapy as the equipment had become available after MP Abhay Bharadwaj was shifted to Chennai today. We also had made plans to fly Vasoya to a hospital in Chennai tomorrow. But his vital parameters collapsed before he could be put on ECMO,” Mirani added.

