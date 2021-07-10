Former Rajasthan BJP MLA, others booked for communal speech in Alwar

“The FIR has been filed under political pressure,” Ahuja told The Indian Express on Friday. (File)

POLICE IN Rajasthan’s Alwar district have registered an FIR against former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja and nine others for alleged communal speeches and criminal intimidation in a village where he had gone to meet the family of a 12-year-old gangrape victim on July 3.

“Ahuja and the others gave inflammatory and communal speeches, abused and threatened to kill people from Meo community living in the village and nearby areas,” said the FIR, which was registered on July 7.

Filed on the basis of a complaint by local advocate Aas Mohammad Khan, the FIR has invoked IPC provisions relating to promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation among others.

According to the FIR, Ahuja allegedly announced that 5,000-10,000 people will assemble near the village on July 25 and bring weapons such as sticks, swords, spears and licenced guns.

“He also said Meo Muslims should be driven out and used anti-Muslim rhetoric which can stoke communal tension,” alleged advocate Khan, the complainant. In videos of the incident circulated on social media, Ahuja can be seen saying it will be a ‘Hindu rally’ on July 25 and that he no longer regards people from the Meo community as brothers.

“The FIR has been filed under political pressure,” Ahuja told The Indian Express on Friday.